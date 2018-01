WOODLAND PARK, N.J. – A new sports bar is coming to Woodland Park, NorthJersey.com reports.

Hurricane Sports Grill will feature 24 taps, a full service bar, 30 televisions and a menu of wings, burgers, tacos and more, the story says.

The spot is slated to open in March in Plaza 46, 1530 Route 46 West, the story says.

