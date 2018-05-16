Bergen County's Iconic Allendale Eats Closes Suddenly

After nine years in business, Allendale Eats will be closing Saturday, May 19.

Owners Denise Kimball and her son Kyle Cauwenberghs made the announcement Friday evening, which came as a shock to even the most loyal of customers.

"You are our favorite place to eat breakfast," one wrote underneath the Facebook announcement. "Still have not found a place that can do it better than you guys."

Known for its too-good-to-be-true breakfast platters and sandwiches, the W. Allendale Avenue eatery has become a second home for many of its diners.

Its claim to fame is a 2013 episode of Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" with Chris Rock when the pair pulled up in a 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400S to record a segment of the internet series only to be pulled over on Route 17.

Another customer has fond memories of Allendale Eats during Hurricane Sandy, feeding community members at the fire station.

"A corner business that was a cornerstone in our community," someone else wrote. "Thank you Denise, Kyle and the crew for being there for so many of us over the years."

