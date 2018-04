CAVA plans on opening its fourth New Jersey location in Wayne, BoozyBurbs reports .

The fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant opened last year at Bergen Town Center in Paramus.

The eatery offers customizable bowls with rice, lentils, greens, hummus, pita and a wide array of proteins and veggies.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.