Corporation With Passaic County Stores Earn High National Forbes Ranking

Forbes has released its 2018 list of best employers in the U.S. -- and several have Bergen and Passaic county locations.
The list is the result of a study by Forbes and research company Statista, which identified the companies liked best by employees.
Several corporations with Bergen and Passaic County locations made the list, including:
- No. 8: Wegmans Food Markets
- No. 5: Costco
- No. 2: Trader Joe's
Google was listed at No. 3 and Michelin No. 1.
