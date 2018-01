WAYNE, N.J. — Dave & Buster's is preparing to open its second New Jersey location at the Willowbrook Mall.

The company told Daily Voice that it will be opening Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. They are in the process of hiring 300 employees.

The new location has a Billiard's room, three different party rooms, a bar, restaurant and arcade.

