Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Hackensack Chicken Store Runs Out Of Chicken

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
"Due to high demand we ran out of chicken," according to a sign on the door of Blaze'D Chicken in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
The restaurant is located on Passaic Street. Photo Credit: 3vil_j0y Instagram
Order a variety of chicken options topped with your choice of veggies and sauces at Blaze'D Chicken in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Blaze'D Chicken

Just two days after its grand opening, Blaze'D Chicken in Hackensack has temporarily closed.

Why? It ran out of chicken. The store will reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

"Due to high demand we ran out of chicken," according to a sign on the door.

"Our chicken farm is not open on Sundays. Rather than sacrificing our quality with chicken somewhere else we rather wait."

The restaurant, a new franchise, serves a variety of chicken options with several toppings and bread options.

Blaze'D Chicken is located at 451 Passaic Street.

