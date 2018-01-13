Contact Us
Greek Family's Delicious Traditions Carry On At New Wayne Bakery

Greek from Greece features an extensive menu of traditional Greek food.
Greek from Greece features an extensive menu of traditional Greek food. Photo Credit: Facebook: Greek from Greece

WAYNE, N.J. – Greek food lovers have new authentic spots in Wayne and Paramus to pick up savory treats such as spanakopita, cheese pies and baklava.

Greek from Greece is now open at the Willowbrook Mall and the Garden State Plaza.

The Greek bakery also has locations in Hoboken, Manhattan and West Nyack.

The menu features an extensive variety of traditional Greek pies, cookies, cereal bars, muffins, croissants, wraps, salads, as well as various coffees, teas, smoothies and chocolate drinks.

The founders of Greek from Greece were born and raised in Greece.

“We can proudly say we know good food and we are here to share it with the world,” the bakery’s website states.

In the 1930’s, the founders’ great grandfathers “worked their way up from selling ‘koulouria’ in the local fairs to opening two of the biggest bakeries in Athens, the famous ‘Lavrion’ located in the most central part of the city,” according to the website.

The bakery is “a reincarnation of this culinary and baking past, on a mission to make every neighborhood we settle in a bit more like home,” it states.

