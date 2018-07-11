Introducing Daily Voice's App: Download It Now

Download the Daily Voice Local News app right here, right now:

Discover the easiest and fastest way to keep up with the latest news in your town and the area.

Introducing Daily Voice's app.

Stay in the know with what’s going on while you’re out and about with your mobile phone.

Enjoy it while you're relaxing on your couch with your tablet.

Get notifications when there’s breaking news in your community.

"Daily Voice readers have been asking us every day for a mobile app, and we’re excited to deliver," Daily Voice Chief Executive Officer Travis Hardman said. "Our design team has created a fantastic user experience for reading Daily Voice on mobile devices."

After you download the app, called Daily Voice Local News, just choose your town to get abundant reporting from your area — an average of over 15 new local stories every day.

Then turn on push notifications to receive a daily summary of top stories, as well as instant alerts for breaking news and important information and be the first to know.

Download the app and give it a try. And don’t forget to rate us 5 stars!

Click the links below to download Daily Voice Local News

If you have any questions or feedback about the Daily Voice app, contact Managing Director of Content Joe Lombardi at jlombardi@dailyvoice.com.