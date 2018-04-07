Contact Us
New Wyckoff ShopRite Will Create 200 Jobs

Cecilia Levine
Construction on a ShopRite in Wycoff is finally moving forward.

On Monday, April 16, township and Inserra officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony, kicking off construction of a planned 62,000-square-foot ShopRite supermarket on a seven-acre site.

Located at Greenwood and Wyckoff Avenues, the new store will add more than 200 jobs to the economy and offer a wide selection of groceries including both store and national brands, fresh produce and a range of locally sourced foods.

The store will also feature signature store departments such as Patsy’s butcher department, named for Lawrence Inserra’s grandfather, a trained butcher who helped found the Inserra grocery business, and a health and wellness department with a registered dietitian.

With an emphasis on reducing its eco-footprint, the new store will also feature an enhanced landscaped design and incorporate energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting throughout, including glass doors on all dairy and freezer cases and LED lighting throughout the store and its parking lot.

The online ShopRite from Home® service will also be available to customers.

