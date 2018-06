Is the International House Of Pancakes having an identity crisis? America's beloved breakfast joint is changing its name to IHOb -- but it's keeping the meaning of the "B" a mystery until June 11. What do you think the new letter could stand for? VOTE BELOW:

Poll So, what's the "B"? Breakfast Bacon Burgers Bread Submit Vote View Results Current Results So, what's the "B"? Breakfast 92%

Bacon 2%

Burgers 6%

Bread 1% Back to Vote

