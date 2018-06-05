Probe Into Four Deaths Prompts Massive Kia Recall

More than 500,000 Kias are being recalled after a glitch was discovered that may prevent airbags from deploying, as investigators continue their probe into four deaths that may have been related to the vehicles.

The recall of 507,000 Kias comes after the announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it was investigating why airbags had failed to deploy in Kias and Hyundais that led to the deaths of four people and left six with injuries in a pair of separate incidents throughout the country.

The Kia recall comes after a previous recall expansion by Hyundai - an affiliated automaker - which recalled more than a million vehicles due to a similar problem.

Vehicles covered by the Kia recall include 2010 through 2013 Forte compact cars and 2011 through 2013 Optima cars. Also covered are Optima Hybrid and Sedona minivans from 2011 and 2012. The Hyundai recall includes the 2011 through 2013 Sonatas and the 2011 and 2012 Sonata Hybrid. The recall now includes all vehicles with the same airbag computers.

According to reports, the company does not yet have a fix, but “is working with its supplier on the issue.”

