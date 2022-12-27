Ringwood Couple Will Help Unleash Your Inner Rockstar

RINGWOOD, N.J. – Hundreds of students have discovered their inner Rockstars at a Ringwood resident’s music school in Fresh Meadows, Queens.

The students learn rock and roll, then show off their skills during huge concerts at St. John’s University.

“It’s a show … that’s what makes us unique,” said Daniel Powers, who owns Real Brave – where students ages 5 to adult learn guitar, drums, vocals and more.

Seven years ago, Daniel and his wife Melissa moved from Queens to Ringwood. And just this month, the couple opened a second Real Brave location closer to home, in Oakland.

The new spot in the Copper Tree Mall features 10 lesson rooms and a stage for performances.

“We teach confidence, getting students to the stage,” Powers said.

The couple said they have hired instructors who are “people first,” who enjoy working with others. They offer one-on-one and group lessons and use a software Powers developed called “Practice Pad,” which chronicles the growth of each student.

The couple – who have three children, Ava, 12, Samantha, 9, and Daniel, 6 -- are working at the new Oakland location together.

Melissa said she will be working the front desk, and on scheduling as well as concert planning. As a mother, she said she understands the need to be flexible, and she is looking forward to working with other parents to help their children thrive.

Daniel said what he likes best about the business is “building things.”

“This turns out to be the best thing I have ever built, because it’s something that will last longer than me,” he said.

He has plans to open a third location in Manhattan in 2018, and have 10 locations open in the tri-state area in the next five years.

Daniel said he and his wife are teaching their children that “hard work really pays off.”

Real Brave is located at 350 Ramapo Valley Road in the Copper Tree Mall in Oakland. For more information, CLICK HERE or call (201) 644-5800.

