Sam's Club Stores Suddenly Closed In NJ, NY, CT

Walmart confirmed Thursday that it closed and is closing 63 Sam’s Club stores across the United States, including several in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

In some instances, employees reportedly weren’t told before they showed up for work and found the doors locked and a notice taped to them.

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we've decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” Sam’s Club said in a release Thursday. “Closing clubs is never easy and we're committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition."

Among the stores closed are Sam’s Clubs in New Jersey – in Budd Lake, Linden and Princeton.

Sam’s Clubs also were closed in New York in Syracuse, Jamestown and Rochester (two stores) and in Connecticut in Manchester and Orange.

News of the closings came as Walmart announced plans to increase starting hourly wages to $11 while expanding benefits and offering bonuses.

