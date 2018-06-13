Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Shop At These Garden State Plaza Stores To Aid Paramus Crash Victims

Cecilia Levine
Several retailers at the Garden State Plaza will be making a monetary donation or donating 10 percent of registered funds to East Brook Middle School families impacted by last month's fatal school bus crash.
Several retailers and restaurants at the Westfield Garden State Plaza will be donating 10 percent of registered sales or making a monetary donation on Wednesday, June 20 to the Paramus Children's Health Foundation to benefit Paramus East Brook Middle School families.

One student and one teacher from the school were killed last month during a field trip when the school bus they were on crashed , injuring 43 others with several in critical condition.

The following stores will be participating in the fundraiser:

  • Bags Plus
  • Bar Louie (20% of sales)
  • California Pizza Kitchen
  • BOSS
  • Longchamp
  • Marc Cain
  • Natura Brasil
  • Philosophy
  • Salvatore Ferragamo
  • Shake Shack
  • Tommy Bahama
  • Yogibo

Retailers making a monetary donation include:

  • Chick Fil A
  • Banana Republic
  • LIV UnLtd
  • Microsoft
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Nordstrom
  • Tiffany & Co.
  • Westfield Garden State Plaza

