This West Milford Bar Owner Just Bought A Pirate Ship 'Because, Why Not?'

Cecilia Levine
The Helm just purchased a pirate ship to be transformed into Martini-ville.
West Milford's Mark Palmieri knew just what his Greenwood Lake, N.Y. bar and restaurant needed.

No, not more beer or pretty ladies -- but a pirate ship. Currently sitting on the water right outside of The Helm on Jersey Avenue.

"Cause why not!" Palmier said on Facebook.

Palmieri told NorthJersey.com a man from Thailand offered him $100,000 for the 55-foot boat he first saw on social media, but he suspects it's going to be worth much more than that one day.

He is currently working on transforming the space into a "Martini-ville" -- bringing customers completely out of their element and onto the Brown Pearl.

