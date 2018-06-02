VIDEO TOUR: Here's What's Left At Paramus Toys 'R' Us

Everything must go at Toys "R" Us locations in Paramus and Wayne -- even beloved mascot Geoffrey.

The liquidation sale includes laptops, cafeteria equipment, fitness centers, designer furniture, artwork and more are marked down by more than 60 percent.

The main sale is held at the Wayne Toys "R" Us headquarters located at 859 Berdan Ave., open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is open every day until everything is gone.

Furniture chain Raymour & Flanigan will be taking over the lease of the Route 4 location after winning court approval.

CHRIS CRONIN CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

