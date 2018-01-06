Contact Us
business

Wayne Dave & Buster's Looks To Hire 300 Employees

Lauren Kidd Ferguson
Lauren Kidd Ferguson
Dave & Buster's is coming to Wayne.
WAYNE, N.J. – Dave & Buster's is seeking to hire 300 people for its new location at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, according to multiple media reports.

The restaurant that features drinking and gaming has open positions such as: managers, game techs, servers, hosts, bartenders, cooks and front desk and back of the house staff, according to its website.

The business has tentatively scheduled its grand opening for Friday, Feb. 16.

Those interested in applying should apply at daveandbusters.com/careers .

CLICK HERE to read the full NorthJersey.com story.

