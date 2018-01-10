West Milford Grad Launched Barbershop Dream At 20

WEST MILFORD, N.J. – At 15, Casey Terramoccia started to give haircuts out of his West Milford home to a few of his soccer teammates.

“From there, it was someone else asked me for a cut and somebody else … all of the sudden it was a snowball effect,” Terramoccia said. He even gave cuts to some West Milford High School teachers.

“I just started running appointments out of my house,” Terramoccia, now 24, recalled during an interview at his busy Glen Rock barbershop.

Terramoccia signed the lease for his shop when he was just 19. He officially opened Iconic Barber Shop & Shave Parlor at 20.

He did try out college for a semester – mainly, because he wanted to play soccer, he said. But instead of focusing on classes, he was cutting hair in the dorms, he said.

“I was like this is what I am supposed to be doing,” he said. So he left, enrolled at Empire Beauty School in Paramus and never looked back.

“I guess I was pretty lucky to have something that I was super passionate about fall into my lap at an early age,” Terramoccia said, adding that his parents and in-laws have been incredibly supportive of his dream.

The best part of it all? The people he gets to meet.

“Every day I meet someone that’s accomplished something, or done something that was incredible or works for someone cool,” he said.

“It’s cool to be able to do something where I can pick people’s brains, and hear their stories, and get their advice and then they pay me for it,” he joked. “There are not many jobs where you get that.”

The Iconic Barber Shop & Shave parlor employs four barbers who can cater to those who want progressive, urban styles as well as those who wear corporate looks. The shop combines an old-world barbershop appearance with modern amenities and techniques.

The shop is located at 36 Glen Ave. in Glen Rock. For more information, CLICK HERE .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.