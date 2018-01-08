World Leader In Car Care Service AAMCO Expanding To Hackensack

HACKENSACK, N.J. — The world's largest chain of transmission specialists is continuing its nationwide expansion with eight new centers, one in Hackensack.

Over the next several months, AAMCO Transmissions, Inc. locations will open in Arizona, Maryland, New York, Florida, Virginia, Texas and New Jersey -- 254 River St., Hackensack, the current site of the Toyota dealership.

"Over the past year, we've been extremely focused on growing AAMCO's presence across the country, particularly in markets where there is a need for very specialized auto repair shops," Senior VP of Franchise Sales Brian O'Donnell said.

"This announcement is a true testament to the momentum we have gained through our efforts and we look forward to entering 2018 with an even stronger focus on aggressive growth as the leading powertrain specialist."

Known as the world's leading transmission expert for more than 50 years, AAMCO's network of locally owned and independently operated automotive service centers employs the latest technology.

Expert technicians diagnose even the most complicated powertrain system issues, fix it right the first time, and back it with a nationwide warranty.

AAMCO was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's 2017 Franchise 500 ranking top of its category for the third consecutive year.

AAMCO has been consecutively ranked on Franchise Times' Top 200+ for the last two years and was named to Training magazine's Training Top 125 for its ongoing commitment to training through AAMCO University. The brand was also recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a 2017 "Best of the Best" and by Franchise Direct as a Top 100 Global Franchise.

With nearly 640 centers across North America, AAMCO is actively seeking single- and multi-unit franchisee operators to grow the brand nationwide in target markets such as throughout New Jersey and New York, along with select cities in Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., New York, New Jersey, and Hartford, Connecticut.

Interested candidates should have a minimum net worth of $250,000 and liquid assets of at least $65,000 per unit. Depending on the real estate site selected, franchisees can expect the total investment to be approximately $223,600 to $330,000with a $39,500 initial franchise fee. AAMCO offers financing support for qualified candidates. Reduced franchise fees are also available for honorably discharged veterans.

To learn more about franchise or conversion opportunities with AAMCO, contact Kim Robinson, director of franchise development, at 866-379-5649 or krobinson@aamco.com or visit aamcofranchise.com.

