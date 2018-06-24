Contact Us
Wyckoff's The Plum And The Pear Shuts Its Doors

Wyckoff's The Plum and the Pear is closing. Photo Credit: Facebook

The Plum and the Pear in Wyckoff has shut its doors.

Owner George Kalivas said in a statement that running the American restaurant along with his Italian eatery Circolo in Waldwick became "impossible."

He also said his wife and managing partner at Circolo has been ill and his brother, the manager at The Plum and the Pear, had been looking to retire.

"Being a chef and restauranteur is my life’s work and aside from family, my greatest joy," Kalivas said.

"It has been with great pleasure to have been given the opportunity to serve and get to know each and every one of you over the last 4 years at the Plum and the Pear and before at il Villino.

"I am saddened but have no choice but to vacate The Plum and the Pear."

