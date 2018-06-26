Contact Us
Don't Miss West Milford's Fireworks Display This Weekend

Cecilia Levine
Don't miss these fireworks displays this weekend in Bergen and Passaic counties.
Don't miss these fireworks displays this weekend in Bergen and Passaic counties. Photo Credit: Nicole Kasseris

Want to get your fireworks fix in before July 4? There are several shows in Bergen and Passaic counties this weekend:

(EMAIL PHOTOS TO CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM ):

FRIDAY, June 29:

  • Lodi: Behind old KMart lot @ 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, June 30:

  • Edgewater: Veterans Field @ 9:15 p.m.; Rain date July 1

SUNDAY, July 1:

  • Paramus: Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex @ 6 p.m.
  • Tenafly: Behind Tenafly High School @ 9 p.m.; Rain date July 6
  • West Milford: July 1, Celebrate from 5 to 10 p.m, behind Macopin School (tickets $10 per car)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

