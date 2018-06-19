Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Here's Where You Can Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Passaic County

Cecilia Levine
Here's where you can watch July 4 fireworks this year in Bergen and Passaic counties.
The Fourth of July would not be complete without fireworks. Here is a complete list of where you can catch them in Bergen and Passaic counties.

DID WE MISS ONE? EMAIL CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM

Bergen County:

  • Allendale: July 4, Crestwood Lake @ 7:30 p.m.; Rain date July 7
  • Edgewater: June 30, Veterans Field @ 9:15 p.m.; Rain date July 1
  • Englewood: June 27, Dwight Morrow High School Lawn @ 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Fair Lawn: June 28, Memorial Park at Berdan Avenue and First Street @ 7 p.m.; Rain date July 5
  • Hackensack: July 4, Foschini Park @ 9:15 p.m.
  • Leonia: July 4, Overpeck Park @ 9:30 p.m.
  • Maywood: July 2, Memorial Park @ 6:30 p.m.
  • Paramus: July 1, Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex @ 6 p.m.
  • Ramsey: July 7, Finch Park time TBD
  • Ridgewood: July 4, Veterans Field @ 6 to 9 p.m. (gates close).; Rain date July 5
  • Saddle Brook: July 3, Otto C. Pehle area of Saddle River County Park @ 9:30 p.m.
  • State Fair Meadowlands: Fireworks July 3 and 4, entry begins at 2 p.m. and fair remains open until 1 a.m. (admission $12, with parking for $5)
  • Tenafly: July 1, Behind Tenafly High School @ 9 p.m.; Rain date July 6

Passaic County:

  • Bloomingdale: June 23, Walter T Bergen School @ 6 p.m.
  • Clifton: July 4, Clifton High School Stadium @ dusk (tickets $3 per person)
  • West Milford: July 1, Celebrate from 5 to 10 p.m, behind Macopin School (tickets $10 per car)

