Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Clifton Girl With Umbrella Fights Off Would-Be Wristlet Robber
events

These Celebs Are Holding Book Signings In Ridgewood This Month

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Retta from "Parks and Recreation" will be signing her new book at Bookends in Ridgewood this month.
Retta from "Parks and Recreation" will be signing her new book at Bookends in Ridgewood this month. Photo Credit: Retta FACEBOOK

Bookends Book Store will be hosting several celebrities for promotions of their new books this month.

Upcoming events include:

  • Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Wednesday, May 16 at 6 p.m: Lawyer, Environmental Activist and Son of Bobby Kennedy, will sign his new book "American Values"
  • Sterling Shepard: Saturday, May 19 at 1 p.m: New York Giant Wide Receiver, will sign his new book "The Adventures of Young Shep"
  • Al Roker: Tuesday, May 22 at 6 p.m: The co-host of NBC's TODAY SHOW will sign his new book "Ruthless Tide"
  • Retta: Wednesday, May 30 at 6 p.m: The comedian and star on NBC's Parks and Recreation and Good Girls will sign her new book "So Close to Being the Sh*t, Ya'll Don't Even Know"

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.