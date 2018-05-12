These Celebs Are Holding Book Signings In Ridgewood This Month

Bookends Book Store will be hosting several celebrities for promotions of their new books this month.

Upcoming events include:

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Wednesday, May 16 at 6 p.m: Lawyer, Environmental Activist and Son of Bobby Kennedy, will sign his new book "American Values"

Sterling Shepard: Saturday, May 19 at 1 p.m: New York Giant Wide Receiver, will sign his new book "The Adventures of Young Shep"

Al Roker: Tuesday, May 22 at 6 p.m: The co-host of NBC's TODAY SHOW will sign his new book "Ruthless Tide"

Retta: Wednesday, May 30 at 6 p.m: The comedian and star on NBC's Parks and Recreation and Good Girls will sign her new book "So Close to Being the Sh*t, Ya'll Don't Even Know"

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.