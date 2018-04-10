$533 Million NJ Lottery Winner Comes Forward

The winner of the $533 million Mega Millions drawing has finally revealed himself on Friday, nearly two weeks after the drawing.

Richard Wahl of Vernon purchased his lucky ticket at a Lukoil in Riverdale after hearing a coworker tell him how he always passed the Mega Millions sign but never bought a ticket for himself.

Wahl decided to get in the game himself, and found out the wonderful news when he checked the numbers online late that night.

“We’re still in a lot of shock and talking to our financial advisors, we have a lot of planning left to do," Wahl said at the press conference Friday.

The $533 million jackpot is the largest Lottery jackpot in New Jersey history, the fourth largest Mega Millions jackpot, and the tenth largest Lottery jackpot in North American history. The $533 million annuity jackpot has a cash option of $324.6 million.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket, Riverdale Lukoil South on 105 Route 23 South in Riverdale, received a $30,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

