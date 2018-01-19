Art Twin Photo Contest: Submit Yours To Bergen, Passaic Daily Voice

Thousands of people are connecting to their long-lost art twins, thanks to an app launched by Google... and Daily Voice want to see yours.

All you have to do is submit your art twin to Daily Voice (please include your name, age and town) to enter the contest. Contestants must either live or work anywhere in Bergen or Passaic counties.

Email your photo to clevine@dailyvoice.com by Tuesday evening. Readers will vote later this week on whose is best.

Never heard of art twin? Here's how it works...

Google has updated its Arts and Culture app with a feature that matches users' selfies to one of the museum portraits stored in its library. The selfie-portrait comparisons took social media by storm last week.

If you've checked your accounts, you've likely seen your friends' posts.

All you have to do is download the app here and then scroll down until you see, "Is your portrait in a museum?" and then click, get started.

Well, what are you waiting for?

