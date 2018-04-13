Bergen County Couple $15G 'Richer' After Congressman Resolves IRS Error

A Dumont couple was able to receive $15,500 back with help from Congressman Josh Gottheimer after the IRS erroneously demanded it from them.

When lifelong Dumont residents Charles and Betty Crasten sold a stock certificate, their profits were misreported to the IRS by a third-party clearinghouse, causing the IRS to demand $15,558 -- a common error among seniors selling paper securities.

When the IRS contacted the couple looking for the payment, the couple thought that they were destined for jail.

Instead, the Crastens called Gottheimer, whose office identified the error almost immediately, and then worked with the IRS to clear the issue.

“The Crasten’s have worked hard and played by the rules their whole lives -- they didn’t deserve to be terrorized by the IRS," Gottheimer (NJ-5) said.

"I take great pride in the work my office has done to cut through red tape and get the taxpayers of New Jersey's Fifth Congressional District the money they have earned -- in this case a total of $14,000.

"Taxes are simply too high and you should never pay more than you owe."

Within one month, the IRS had lowered the amount owed from nearly $16,000 to about $1,850, saving the couple $14,000.

“I’m thrilled and relieved that Congressman Gottheimer was able to end this IRS issue that caused me months of sleep and worry," Charles Crasten said.

"The IRS kept me awake for a couple of years, and almost cost me $15,000. Now I’m $15,000 richer and know to call my Congressman whenever I need help."

