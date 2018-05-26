Bergen County Teen Mourning Mom Has Community's Support

Marlena Rose D'Amore and her mom, Maria Morgana-D'Amore, of Cliffside Park exchanged their usual "good nights" on April 30.

The usual "good mornings" did not follow May 1.

Maria Morgana D'Amore died suddenly at 49 years old -- stunning her daughter and everyone else who knew her.

More than $12,000 had been raised for Marlena, 14, as of Monday evening on a GoFundMe page .

"Her mother was her best friend, rock, and her whole world," Eleni Kossivas Ingenito wrote.

"Maria was the most kind, loving, caring, giving and compassionate individual you could ever meet," Ingenito wrote. "She was loved and admired by everyone she crossed paths with.

"She devoted her entire life to Marlena making sure she saw and experienced everything and anything life had to offer."

Maria, who'd been working at D'Amore Jewelers in Cliffside Park, is also survived by her husband, James D'Amore, and many friends and relatives.

Marlena is set to graduate the eighth grade from Our Lady of Grace in Fairview next month. She will begin high school at Saint Dominic's Academy in Jersey City next fall.

"Maria was extremely proud of Marlena's accomplishments and always was her biggest fan," the GoFundMe page says.

"She always told Marlena 'set your goals, keep working hard, stay positive, stay true to yourself and always believe in yourself. You can do and achieve anything you set your heart on, the best is yet to come.'"

