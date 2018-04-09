Bergen Newlyweds Quit Their Jobs To Travel World In Wedding Clothes

If not now, then when?

That question is what pushed Bergen County newlyweds Nick and Zoe Aust to quit their jobs and travel the world... in their wedding clothes.

After a surprise Paris proposal in 2016, the pair got married Dec. 31, 2017 and packed their bags for a honeymoon that would last forever.

They started a blog and Instagram account called "Marry Me In" so loved ones and strangers alike would be able to keep track of them.

The Austs' excursion has brought them to 14 countries so far, top favorites being Cape Town, Bali and New Zealand.

The travel bloggers hope to inspire people to live life outside of their own comfort zones.

"Life really is so much sweeter when you stop caring what others may think," said Zoe, "when you drop the restrictions you put on yourself and you step outside that cushy comfort zone."

The couple met during high school but didn't start dating until seven years later because their younger siblings were friends.

After more than two years of dating, they decided to tie the knot knowing that they one day wanted to travel the world together.

It wasn't long before they made that dream a reality -- picking up photography and quitting their jobs.

Zoe, originally of Hawthorne, and Nick, of Mahwah, say it's the best decision they've ever made.

"Who says you can’t travel the world with the person you love or even by yourself?," Zoe said. "What’s stopping you from picking up that hobby you’re interested in?

Or, from wearing your wedding gown all over again in foreign territory?

The bride has donned her dress in all 14 countries they've been to so far.

The couple -- paying for the trips with their life's savings -- started off in Thailand then went to India, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, Indonesia, Australia, Fiji and are currently in New Zealand.

China and Japan are on deck before a few weeks at home with family and friends... then it's off to Greece at the end of May.

That will start the Austs' next trip to Europe and the Middle East.

"Life moves so incredibly fast," they said in an email to Daily New Zealand.

"You blink and the year is halfway gone. Don’t wait another moment to fulfill that dream you’ve always had. Whether you’re 16 or 66, take that step outside your comfort zone.

"Forget outside opinions. Move to that place you’ve always wanted to live. Wear that outfit that makes you feel incredible over and over again.

"Stop saying ‘Tomorrow’ because tomorrow’s not promised. Why not live tomorrow, today?"

FOLLOW NICK AND ZOE ON INSTAGRAM

