Bergen 'Real Housewife' Slapped With Lawsuit In Wake Of Foreclosure

Months after her the bank foreclosed on her $1.125 million Englewood home , "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star was hit with a lawsuit -- another one.

A Pennsylvania law firm is suing Margaret Josephs after she allegedly failed to pay a $3,568.73 bill for the work they completed during "matrimonial litigation" in 2015, Page Six reports .

The firm -- Sunshine, Atkins, Minassian, Tafuri, D’Amoto & Beane -- says they sent Josephs a notice in December 2017, just as her house was being foreclosed on, but “the certified mail was returned ‘unclaimed’ and the regular mail was received," Page Six says.

Meanwhile, Vineyard Vines is seeking $9.4 million in damages from trademark infringement when she allegedly copied their designs for her Macbeth Collection. Josephs was ordered to pay $300,000 but so far has only paid $190,000, PageSix says.

Josephs is currently a cast member of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

