Clifton Liquor Store Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

Cecilia Levine
Limonta Liquors sold a $10,000 winning lottery ticket. Photo Credit: Google Maps

CLIFTON, N.J. — A Clifton liquor store sold a winning lottery ticket from the Jan. 5 drawing.

The winning ticket -- worth $10,000 -- matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn: 28, 30, 39, 59 and 70 ; GMB was 10 .

If the ticket had been purchased with the Megaplier option, it would have multiplied the prize to $30,000.

That ticket was purchased at Limonta Liquors, 293 Vernon Ave., Clifton, in Passaic County.

