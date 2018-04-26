Dance Scholarship Fund Honors Maywood Instructor Who Died In Labor

A scholarship fund has been established in memory of dance teacher Tana Quigley, who died March 14 in labor with her new baby who also passed away.

The Tana Quigley Scholarship Fund will be awarded to a dancer at Maywood Dance Center this fall.

The expecting mom was a licensed clinical social worker formerly practicing in Hackensack. She had been working at a counseling center in Monmouth County, specializing in trauma therapy.

Quigley, a Woodcliff Lake native, was a professional dancer who competed for years and taught classes through her pregnancy at Maywood Dance Center.

She was remembered as being amazingly selfless.

"We lost not only an instructor, but a friend, mentor, inspiration and a joy," the Maywood Dance Center said of Quigley, 35.

"We will always love and remember the impact you made on so many young lives."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

