DVlicious: Passaic County's 2017 Best Foods Revealed

PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. -- Who has Passaic County's best steak, pizza, ice cream, bagels and more?
Readers picked their DVlicious favorites in 2017. In case you missed it -- or simply want to know where to go -- a recap follows.
- Steakhouse: Wayne Steakhouse, Wayne
- Coffee: Salome Cafe, Clifton
- Burger: Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, Clifton
- Pizza: Pizza One, Wayne
- Bagels: Bagelloops, Wayne
- Hot dogs: Rutt’s Hut, Clifton
- Ice Cream: Gelotti, Paterson
What categories do you want to see in 2018? Let us know at jmuchnick@dailyvoice.com
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.