DVlicious: Passaic County's 2017 Best Foods Revealed

Zinburger in Clifton won our DVlicious best burger contest.
Zinburger in Clifton won our DVlicious best burger contest. Photo Credit: Yelp
Showing off a perfectly cooked pie at Pizza One in Wayne.
Showing off a perfectly cooked pie at Pizza One in Wayne. Photo Credit: Submitted

PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. -- Who has Passaic County's best steak, pizza, ice cream, bagels and more?

Readers picked their DVlicious favorites in 2017. In case you missed it -- or simply want to know where to go -- a recap follows.

What categories do you want to see in 2018? Let us know at jmuchnick@dailyvoice.com

