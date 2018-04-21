Contact Us
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Ridgefield Teacher, Colleague On TV

Cecilia Levine
Ellen not only shocked teachers Maria and Susan while they were in her studio audience, she also surprised their students back in New Jersey with a couple of huge gifts from Ellen's friends at Walmart. Video Credit: TheEllenShow

A teacher from Ridgefield and her colleague got the surprise of a lifetime from Ellen DeGeneres on national television.

Maria Morgana (technology teacher) and Susan Saab (Title 1 teacher) of the McKinley School in North Bergen were sitting in the talk show host's audience when the screen flashed to their school back in New Jersey.

Standing there waving were all of their students and an Ellen DeGeneres Show staff member, who surprised them with a check from Walmart worth $50,000.

Morgana said she was going to be more than a teacher for her students when in the first month, one child came to school without a backpack.

"I instantly fell in love with these kids," said Morgana, "and I needed them more than anything."

