Fair Lawn TV Actor Leads Cast Of Steve Martin Comedy At HACPAC

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Fair Lawn’s Teddy Coluca, who plays Mr. Brimley on NBC’s “The Blacklist,” will lead the ensemble in the Company Theatre Group’s presentation of comedy legend Steve Martin’s “The Underpants” at the new Hackensack Performing Arts Center.

Opening night is this Saturday, with performances running through May 6.

It’s the debut HACPAC performance for the Company, one of three professional theater groups in Bergen County and the only one in residence at the new center at 102 State Street.

Co-directed by Coluca and Lou Scarpati, “The Underpants” originally was written for the stage by Carl Sternheim in 1910 before being adapted by Martin.

It begins with conservative German government clerk Theo Maske chastising his young wife, Louise, after he finds out her underpants fell down in public.

What follows is a door-slamming, double-entendre tale of scandal involving gentlemen callers, a nosy neighbor, an oblivious husband and very proper scientist (plays by Coluca) who walks into the wrong place at the wrong time.

******

TICKETS ($20-$25): www.theatrecompany.biz

RESERVED SEATING: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-company-theatre-group-15980458611

( Some tickets may still be available at the door, but why take chances? )

******

Coluca ("The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "Bull," and the upcoming Netflix series "The Good Cop") will be joined onstage by Sean Evans, Larry Kadish, Andrea Prendamano, Mark Quiles, Bailey Shada and James Van Nostrand.

The creative team includes Darren Rosen (set Design), Phil Sosinsky (sound) , Nicole Lentes (wardrobe designer), Danielle Rosato (publicity), Frank Costello (props/décor), Lois Lichtenberger (props/décor/script Assistant) and Kathi Nubile (house manager).

Established a decade ago, The Company became a member of the NJ Theatre Alliance - an association of New Jersey’s professional theaters, in 2016.

LEARN MORE: www.theatrecompany.biz

