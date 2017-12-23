Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

Franklin Lakes Deli Mart Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Super Shop Deli Mart in Franklin Lakes sold a winning NJ Lottery ticket.
Super Shop Deli Mart in Franklin Lakes sold a winning NJ Lottery ticket. Photo Credit: Facebook

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. — A Franklin Lakes convenience store and deli sold a winning New Jersey Lottery ticket for the Saturday, Dec. 23 drawing.

The winner, who purchased the ticket from Deli Mart on Franklin Avenue, will be splitting the $450,134 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Dec. 23 drawing.

Each ticket is worth $225,067. The winning numbers were: and the XTRA number was: 04.

The second winning ticket was sold in Ventnor.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.