Got Moves? New Jersey Girl Is Going Viral For Stealing Spotlight

Lucy Cardillo is on her way to Hollywood after a video of her stealing the spotlight at her New Jersey school's holiday concert went viral.

The video of the 8-year-old from Cherry Hill -- posted on Facebook by her mom, Kelly -- has been seen by more than 18 million people.

She told CBS News that she's been practicing her moves since October and wants to be famous.

Lucy was invited to Los Angeles by internet sensation JoJo Siwa, who designed the bow in her hair in the viral video.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.