Hackensack Native Produced ABC's Latest Thriller And Other Big-Name Shows

Cecilia Levine
Liz Ryan is a Hackensack High School graduate. Photo Credit: Liz Ryan

Liz Ryan has worked on television shows including "The Office," "Freaks and Geeks" and "NYPD Blue" to name a few.

She has worked on box office hits such as "The Purple Rose of Cairo," "State of Grace" and "The Green Mile."

Hailing from Hackensack, Ryan's name will also be in the credits as production manager for her latest project "Station 19" on ABC.

The drama is based on "Grey's Anatomy" and focuses on the lives of the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19.

Ryan, a Hackensack High School graduate, studied at Harvard University and has worked as a financial analyst, reporter for "TIME" and the Directors Guild of America.

Currently living in Los Angeles, Ryan has been working as a production manager and assistant director on Hollywood sets for many years.

Catch "Station 19" Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

You can see a full list of her work by clicking here.

