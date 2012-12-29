Contact Us
Happy-Go-Lucky Passaic Pittie Needs Good Home

Cecilia Levine
Roc is a joyful pup in search of the right family.
PASSAIC, N.J. — Meet Roc: a happy-go-lucky pitbull puppy from Passaic in need of a forever family.

He enjoys playing at doggie daycare and getting love from his foster family, Pound Hound Res Q says.

Roc is crate trained, house trained, loves people and other dogs and mostly walks nicely on a leash.

Roc would do best in a home that has the time to continue his training and the energy to keep up with his level of activity.

Roc would love a doggie sibling and does best with kids middle school age or older due to his size.

CLICK HERE FOR PETFINDER LINK.

