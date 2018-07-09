Hasbrouck Heights Attorney's App Aims To Abolish Workplace Sex Harassment

Hasbrouck Heights attorney Marc Garbar noticed his clients were experiencing sexual harassment and discrimination with no place to turn.

So he did something about it.

The employment law attorney has rolled his more than two decades of experience into "HarassmentLaw," his new app now available in the Apple App Store and GooglePlay.

“HarassmentLaw is a mobile app designed to offer employees and business owners immediate attorney access and relevant, employment law related information," the attorney said.

"With HarassmentLaw, you now have your in-the-trenches, in-the-moment, 24/7 tool for when you need immediate resources or support.”

He described the free app as a thoughtful response to the reality of sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

With this tool, the daunting task of searching the internet for important, exigent information is transformed into a hassle-free support system, available right at your fingertips.

With the app, users have easy 24/7 attorney access, in addition to a wealth of in-depth analysis in the sexual harassment and employment discrimination arena.

Garbar feels his app is both a unique and necessary resource in the form of a virtual employment attorney in your pocket -- available for use whenever the employee or business owner desires.

