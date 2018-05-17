Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

Homeless Bergen Pittie Gets To Be Dog Again; Now All She Needs Is A Family

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Asia was living on the streets with her owner before he surrendered her to a local shelter. All she's missing is her forever family.
Asia was living on the streets with her owner before he surrendered her to a local shelter. All she's missing is her forever family. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A Bergen County Animal Shelter pit bull that spent her first years on city streets with her homeless owner finally has the golden ticket to her best life.

All she needs is a home.

At two years old, Asia was surrendered by her owner to a local humane society before being transferred to the Teterboro shelter. She is sweet and goofy -- especially with her toys -- and will form a strong bond with anyone who she notices takes time to train her and play with her.

Asia needs moderate exercise daily but is happy to lounge on the couch, too.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.