In Ringwood: Ring in 2018 With A Hike

RINGWOOD, N.J. – To kick off the New Year, people throughout the country will be hitting the trails to take part in America’s State Parks First Day Hikes program.

And it is no different in New Jersey.

On New Year’s Day, the New Jersey State Park Service is hosting 27 hikes, two mountain bike rides and one horseback ride in state parks, forests and historic sites – including a hike in Ringwood State Park.

“These free First Day Hikes offer a great incentive to get outside, exercise, experience history, enjoy nature, and celebrate the New Year with friends and family in one of your state parks,” states a New Jersey State Parks press release announcing the initiative.

“For all hikes and rides, wear sturdy footgear and bring water and snacks. Check the weather before you leave the house and wear weather-appropriate clothing. Layers are best for exercising in colder temperatures,” the release states.

The hike in Ringwood State Park is self-guided and family friendly. People may climb to Mt. Defiance overlook on the Halifax trail, or choose an alternative route without a climb.

Participants should meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center at the New Jersey State Botanical Gardens between 1 and 2 p.m., where they will receive maps and directions. People should allow about 90 minutes for their hikes.

Registration is not required. For more information, call (973)962-7031 or CLICK HERE .

