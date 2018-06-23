Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Magro's Baby Mama Dragged Him With Her Car

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Magro's girlfriend and baby mama Jen Harley was charged with domestic battery after dragging him with her car in Las Vegas -- their two-month old baby Ariana inside, TMZ reports.

Magro, who shed many tears over the relationship during this season of MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," was trying to get out of the vehicle during a Sunday night argument after Harley hit him in the face, the article says.

Harley continued driving during the off-camera argument, dragging Magro with the car as he attempted to escape, according to TMZ.

Magro, born in The Bronx, suffered a bloodied and bruised face along with road rash, the article says.

