lifestyle

Kate Spade, 55, Found Dead In Apparent Suicide

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Photo Credit: Zimbio

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment of an apparent suicide on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

A housekeeper called authorities at 10:20 a.m. after finding Spade -- whose real name was Kate Brosnahan -- at her Park Avenue apartment.

She apparently left a note, according to several reports.

The Kansas City-born entrepreneur teamed up with Andy Spade, creating a company that exploded in the 1990s, establishing 175 retail stores around the world -- including 140 in the U.S.

