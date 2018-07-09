Latest Episode Of Jerry Seinfeld Show Filmed In Bergen On Netflix Now

Jerry Seinfeld returned to Bergen County for another episode of his popular Netflix series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" featuring local comic Tracy Morgan.

The pair drive from Alpine to Montclair in a fire red in 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO. The episode -- called “Lasagna with Six Different Cheeses” -- is on Netflix now.

At one point, Seinfeld compares the horse power of the car to a real horse's "horse power" at Leonia's Bergen Equestrian Center.

The comics also stopped at King's Supermarket in Cresskill, Raymond's Restaurant in Ridgewood and take a tour of Morgan's house.

In 2013, Seinfeld and guest Chris Rock got pulled over speeding down Route 17 in a burnt orange 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400S.

