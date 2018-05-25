Contact Us
Long Road Ahead For Paramus Bus Crash Victim With Head Trauma

Cecilia Levine
"The road to recovery will be a very long and difficult, but we know that Asher is a strong and determined young boy." Photo Credit: LaunchGood

The road to recovery for a Paramus middle school boy who remained in critical condition after a horrific Route 80 school bus crash "will be very long and difficult," according to a LaunchGood campaign aimed at helping his family "in this month difficult time of need."

Asher Majeed suffered severe head trauma and facial cuts in the accident that killed a 10-year-old girl and teacher while sending 43 other passengers -- nearly all children -- to the hospital.

"This horrifying event has left our community completely devastated and heartbroken," says the campaign page, launched by Nick Matahen -- whose daughter was on the bus but wasn't seriously injured.

"The road to recovery will be a very long and difficult," Matahen wrote, "but we know that Asher is a strong and determined young boy."

The fund was roughly a third of the way toward its $50,000 goal this weekend and is seeking more donations.

The 77-year-old driver -- who'd been cited for speeding eight times and had his driver’s license suspended several others -- was charged with death by auto and the family of deceased student Miranda filed a complaint against Paramus and the school district.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

