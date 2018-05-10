Lou Gehrig Helped Hawthorne Teen With His Homework

The assignment was to explore a vocation of interest and talk to a professional -- so naturally, a Hawthorne teen wrote to baseball great Lou Gehrig, the New York Post reports .

In May 1938, Tom Templeton sent 10 questions to Gehrig asking about what it's like to be a professional ball player, the hours, salary and drawbacks.

Sure enough, a response came for Templeton in the mail the following week when the assignment was due.

The hours were afternoons, pay was $250 a week (which amounts to $4,279.93 today and drawbacks were none.

The pair of letters between the famed Iron Horse and Templeton were sold last Sunday to a 52-year-old Yankee fan from Long Island for $16,800, according to The Post.

FULL NEW YORK POST STORY.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.