Lou Gehrig Helped Hawthorne Teen With His Homework

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Lou Gehrig during his rookie year with the New York Yankees.
Lou Gehrig during his rookie year with the New York Yankees. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The assignment was to explore a vocation of interest and talk to a professional -- so naturally, a Hawthorne teen wrote to baseball great Lou Gehrig, the New York Post reports .

In May 1938, Tom Templeton sent 10 questions to Gehrig asking about what it's like to be a professional ball player, the hours, salary and drawbacks.

Sure enough, a response came for Templeton in the mail the following week when the assignment was due.

The hours were afternoons, pay was $250 a week (which amounts to $4,279.93 today and drawbacks were none.

The pair of letters between the famed Iron Horse and Templeton were sold last Sunday to a 52-year-old Yankee fan from Long Island for $16,800, according to The Post.

FULL NEW YORK POST STORY.

