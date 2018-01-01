Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

Missing Pompton Lakes Rescue Dog Found After Surviving 5 Days In Cold Temps

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Sheba has been reunited with her owner after going missing for five days in the cold.
Sheba has been reunited with her owner after going missing for five days in the cold. Photo Credit: Ruff Rehab Inc
Sheba and her owner, Ciara Tabak.
Sheba and her owner, Ciara Tabak. Photo Credit: Ciara Tabak

MAYWOOD, N.J. — A dog who went missing in Maywood last Friday went back to her foster home Wednesday.

A woman who lives on Club Way was waiting for her child to arrive home from school when she spotted the Shar-Pei mix in her yard, Ruff Rehab Inc officials told Daily Voice.

The rescue sent a friend who was posting flyers down the street to retrieve the dog, who was then reunited with her foster family, officials said.

Sheba is in good shape and doing well. She will be available for adoption once she is cleared.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.