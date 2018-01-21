Contact Us
Ms. Bikini Olympia Visits Mahwah's Powerhouse Gym

Jerry DeMarco
Angelica Teixeira with Powerhouse Gym trainer Greg Wetterau of Mahwah. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Greg Wetterau

MAHWAH, N.J. -- The reigning Ms. Bikini Olympia, Brazilian fitness model Angelica Teixeira, stopped by Powerhouse Gym in Mahwah on Tuesday.

Teixeira, 32, came to the United States less than a decade ago.

She began competing in 2013 on what became a meteoric rise to the title -- including 15 first-place finishes as an amateur and a professional -- and works as a professional trainer.

"One of the nicest and humblest people I've ever met," said Powerhouse trainer Greg Wetterau of Mahwah.

To be lean and toned, she told GreatestPhysiques.com :

  • Eat small, and clean portions every 3 hours. Your diet is 80% of the job;
  • Avoid saturated fats, alcohol, and sugar;
  • Incorporate intense exercises such as HIIT to speed up the metabolism.

For more on Teixeira's diet, exercise routine and background, go to: https://www.greatestphysiques.com/angelica-teixeira/

