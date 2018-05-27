Need To Cool Off? These Bergen County Pools Allow Non-Residents

It's too darn hot to do just about anything but swim. With temperatures in the high 80s Tuesday in Bergen County, summer has only just begun.

There are several area pools many already open that you can visit without being a resident of that town.

BOGOTA Swim Club: Day passes are $10 for children and $15 for adults. Summer memberships are also available.

Swim Club: Day passes are $10 for children and $15 for adults. Summer memberships are also available. FAIR LAWN Memorial Pool: Non-residents are welcome to join for a fee of $325 for a family for the summer or $160 for an individual.

Memorial Pool: Non-residents are welcome to join for a fee of $325 for a family for the summer or $160 for an individual. GLEN ROCK Pool: Lap-swimming memberships are open to non-residents for $350. Day passes are available for non-residents who come with a resident.

Pool: Lap-swimming memberships are open to non-residents for $350. Day passes are available for non-residents who come with a resident. HARRINGTON PARK Swim Club Family and senior memberships are open to residents of all of the surrounding towns including: Demarest, Haworth, Westwood, Old Tappan, River Vale, Norwood, Northvale, Emerson and Closter ($774 for the season). Weekend day passes are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Swim Club Family and senior memberships are open to residents of all of the surrounding towns including: Demarest, Haworth, Westwood, Old Tappan, River Vale, Norwood, Northvale, Emerson and Closter ($774 for the season). Weekend day passes are $15 for adults and $10 for children. MAHWAH Pool: Non-resident adults $525; teens$225; seniors $100; adult/child $300

Pool: Non-resident adults $525; teens$225; seniors $100; adult/child $300 MAYWOOD Swim Club: Two adults is $255 monthly and $420 for seasonal membership; children are $35 monthly and $50 seasonally.

Swim Club: Two adults is $255 monthly and $420 for seasonal membership; children are $35 monthly and $50 seasonally. NORWOOD Swim Club: Open to non-residents. Family memberships are $975.

Swim Club: Open to non-residents. Family memberships are $975. ORADELL Swim Club: Family of 3+ is $700 (annual is $815).

Swim Club: Family of 3+ is $700 (annual is $815). PALISADES PARK Swim Club: The family membership (up to five people) fee is $615.

Swim Club: The family membership (up to five people) fee is $615. PARAMUS Municipal Swimming Pool: Non-residents can join with a sponsor (Paramus resident and current member of the pool) for $725 for a family of four for the summer. Non-residents can join without a sponsor with a payment of an additional fee of $100 for an individual membership and $200 for a family membership.

Municipal Swimming Pool: Non-residents can join with a sponsor (Paramus resident and current member of the pool) for $725 for a family of four for the summer. Non-residents can join without a sponsor with a payment of an additional fee of $100 for an individual membership and $200 for a family membership. PARK RIDGE: Non-residents must be sponsored; $545 for a family membership.

Non-residents must be sponsored; $545 for a family membership. RIDGEFIELD Community Pool: Non-residents can join for $580 for the summer.

Community Pool: Non-residents can join for $580 for the summer. RIDGEWOOD Graydon Pool: Non-resident adults will be charged $200 and children, ages 2 through 15, will be charged $175 for the week season.

Graydon Pool: Non-resident adults will be charged $200 and children, ages 2 through 15, will be charged $175 for the week season. ROCHELLE PARK Swim Club: The family membership fee is $642.

Swim Club: The family membership fee is $642. WALDWICK Municipal Pool: Adults are $150; children are $125

