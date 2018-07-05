Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

New York Times: Vintage Bergen County Village Reminiscent Of The 1950s

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Ridgefield Park Civic Center
Ridgefield Park Civic Center Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

One of the two villages in Bergen County is earning accolades in the "New York Times."

"The trappings of small-town life are evident in working-class Ridgefield Park , one of four official villages in New Jersey," the article writes.

"Front porches and fluttering flags abound on cozy, tree-canopied streets, many one-way.

"The elaborate Fourth of July parade, first staged in 1894, is the state’s oldest.

"The supermarket, with four aisles and a painted tin ceiling punctuated by spinning fans, is more like the grocery where Aunt Bee shopped."

Ridgefield Park is home to many notable people including Ozzie Nelson, NFL's Hatch Rosdahl, novelist Yoojin Grace Wuertz and more.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL ARTICLE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.